BRIEF-Forbes Energy reports Q2 results

Aug 15 Forbes Energy Services Ltd
* Q2 loss per share $1.09 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.81 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Forbes Energy Services reports 2016 second quarter
financial results
* Q2 revenue $28.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $28.2 million
* Continues to analyze and reduce labor and non-core
expenses and close and consolidate certain operating locations
* "Adjusting our organizational and cost structure to align
with constricted market"
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $1.75
* To continue to reduce costs, streamline administrative and
operations functions, re-size and re-allocate asset base to
adapt to market
