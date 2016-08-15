BRIEF-Patriot National Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.11

Aug 15 Patriot National Inc :
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.11
* Q2 revenue rose 19 percent to $56.5 million
* Patriot National's special committee of the board closes
in on strategic opportunity decision; company reports second
quarter 2016 results
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.45
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Ebix is expected to complete its due diligence by August
31, 2016
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA $66 million - $71 million
* Q2 revenue view $64.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Special committee is working collaboratively with Ebix,
Inc. to explore possible combination of two businesses
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings $25 million - $28 million
