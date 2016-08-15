版本:
BRIEF-ViewRay posts Q2 loss of $0.32 per share

Aug 15 ViewRay Inc

* ViewRay reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $300,000 versus $200,000

* Q2 loss per share $0.32

* ViewRay says total backlog of $100.7 million, representing 18 signed sales contracts, as of June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

