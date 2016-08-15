版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 04:43 BJT

BRIEF-SITO Mobile says Q2 revenue rises 168 pct to $9.9 mln

Aug 15 SITO Mobile Ltd

* Reports second-quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue view $7.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue rose 168 percent to $9.9 million

* Qtrly earnings per basic share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐