2016年 8月 16日

BRIEF-National Holding Corp posts Q3 loss per share of $0.01

Aug 15 National Holdings Corp

* National holding corporation announces fiscal third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue rose 9 percent to $46.3 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

