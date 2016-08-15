版本:
BRIEF-Social Reality Q2 earnings per share $0.06

Aug 15 Social Reality Inc

* Q2 revenue $9.249 million versus $10.76 million

* Social reality posts $1.8 million in net income for second quarter of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

