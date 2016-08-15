版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 04:39 BJT

BRIEF-Capricor Therapeutics Q2 loss per share $0.26

Aug 15 Capricor Therapeutics Inc :

* Capricor Therapeutics reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides clinical update

* Q2 loss per share $0.26

* Duchenne muscular dystrophy trial on track to report top-line six-month results in Q1 of 2017

* Expects existing cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities will fund research and development programs through Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

