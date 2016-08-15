版本:
BRIEF-Independence Holding Q2 earnings per share $0.26

Aug 15 Independence Holding Company :

* Q2 earnings per share $0.25 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.26

* Announces 2016 second quarter and six-month results

* Q2 revenue $77.7 million versus $133 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

