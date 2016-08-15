版本:
BRIEF-Quest Resource Q2 loss per share $0.14

Aug 15 Quest Resource Holding Corp :

* Quest resource reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue rose 10.7 percent to $46.8 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

