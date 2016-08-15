版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 04:41 BJT

BRIEF-Ampliphi Biosciences estimates current financial resources will fund operations into Q4 2016

Aug 15 Ampliphi Biosciences Corp :

* Ampliphi Biosciences reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Anticipates that its current financial resources will provide sufficient cash to fund operations into Q4 of 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.78 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

