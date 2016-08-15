版本:
BRIEF-Cryoport reports Q1 loss per share $0.28

Aug 15 Cryoport Inc

* Cryoport continues to climb, reporting 34% revenue growth for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Q1 revenue rose 34 percent to $1.9 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

