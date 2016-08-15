版本:
2016年 8月 16日

BRIEF-Meta Financial Group announces completion of $75 mln subordinated notes offering

Aug 15 Meta Financial Group Inc

* Announces completion of $75 million subordinated notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

