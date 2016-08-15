版本:
BRIEF-Cartesian reports Q2 GAAP loss per share $1.49

Aug 15 Cartesian Inc

* Cartesian reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.06

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $1.49

* Qtrly GAAP revenues were up 12% to $18.9 million

* Qtrly non-GAAP revenues (on a constant currency basis) increased 14% to $19.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

