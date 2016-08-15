版本:
BRIEF-Diffusion Pharma appoints Isaac Blech to board of directors

Aug 15 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Diffusion pharmaceuticals appoints biotech industry veteran isaac blech to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

