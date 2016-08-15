版本:
BRIEF-American Independence reports Q2 earnings per share $0.16

Aug 15 American Independence Corp

* Announces 2016 second-quarter and six-month results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.16

* Q2 earnings per share $0.16 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $29.4 million versus $42.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

