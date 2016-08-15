版本:
BRIEF-Concho Resources announces public offering of common stock

Aug 15 Concho Resources Inc

* Announces public offering of common stock

* Says offering 9.00 million common shares

* Proceeds from offering expected to finance part of cash portion of purchase price for co's acquisition of midland basin assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

