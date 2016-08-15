版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 04:28 BJT

BRIEF-Williams to appoint three new independent directors to board

Aug 15 Williams Companies Inc :

* Williams to appoint three new independent directors to its board

* Williams board will be expanded to 10 directors

* Intends to appoint three new, independent directors to board , to be effective prior to company's 2016 annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐