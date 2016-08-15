版本:
BRIEF-Fabrinet reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.53

Aug 15 Fabrinet

* Announces fourth quarter and fiscal-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60

* Sees Q1 revenue $306 million to $310 million

* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.70 to $0.72

* Q4 revenue $276.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $263 million

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.53

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.62 to $0.64

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

