2016年 8月 16日

BRIEF-Aveda Transportation And Energy Services reports Q2 loss per share $0.51

Aug 15 Aveda Transportation And Energy Services Inc

* Aveda Transportation And Energy Services announces results for the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 loss per share $0.51

* Q2 revenue $8.9 million versus $23 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

