2016年 8月 16日

BRIEF-Document Security Systems reports Q2 loss per share $0.01

Aug 15 Document Security Systems Inc

* Announces 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.01

* Revenue for q2 of 2016 dipped slightly to $4.1 million, down 3% from same year ago period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

