版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 05:12 BJT

BRIEF-Pangaea Logistics posts quarterly earnings per share of $0.004

Aug 15 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd

* Pangaea logistics solutions ltd reports financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Quarterly revenue fell 13 percent to $57 million

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.004 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐