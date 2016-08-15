BRIEF-Axovant Sciences posts Q1 loss per share of $0.38

BRIEF-Implanet FY sales up 18 pct to 7.8 million euros
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)
Aug 15 Axovant Sciences Ltd
* Axovant sciences announces expansion of dementia pipeline and reports financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Q1 loss per share $0.38
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Axovant says Axovant and QAAM Pharmaceuticals (QAAM) have entered into an exclusive license agreement
* Axovant says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Axovant plans to initiate clinical studies for RVT-103 shortly, with initial results expected in 2017
* Announces plan to develop RVT-103, a combination of Glycopyrrolate and Donepezil, as a potential treatment for patients with dementia
* Axovant sciences ltd says axovant does not expect program to have a material effect on its use of cash in fiscal year ending March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.6 percent at a record closing level of 7,337.81 points on Friday, supported by broker upgrades to broadcaster ITV as well as gains in housebuilding stocks and buoyancy in pharmaceuticals. * UK REFERENDUM: Prime Minister Theresa May will call on Britons to reject the acrimony of the Brexit referendum in a speech this wee
SEOUL, Jan 16 South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group said on Monday it could not accept the special prosecutors' accusations that its leader, Jay Y. Lee, paid bribes to further his succession or the merger of two affiliates in 2015.