版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 04:50 BJT

BRIEF-Avigilon Q2 loss per share $0.05

Aug 15 Avigilon Corp :

* Avigilon Corporation reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 revenue rose 17 percent to $85.7 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐