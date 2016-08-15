版本:
2016年 8月 16日

BRIEF-Brixmor Property prices offering of senior notes

Aug 15 Brixmor Property Group Inc :

* Brixmor Property Group prices offering of senior notes

* Says notes will be issued at 99.736% of par value with a coupon of 3.25%. interest on notes is payable semi-annually

* Brixmor operating partnership, priced an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 3.25% senior notes due 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

