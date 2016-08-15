版本:
中国
2016年 8月 16日

BRIEF-LM Funding Q2 loss per share $0.15

Aug 15 Lm Funding

* Q2 loss per share $0.15

* Reports second quarter and six-month 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $1.43 million versus $2.02 million

* Q2 2016 results impacted by slowing of traditional real estate transactions as well as foreclosure activity in our target markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

