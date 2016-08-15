版本:
BRIEF-Heat Biologics qtrly loss per share $0.17

Aug 15 Heat Biologics Inc

* Heat biologics provides corporate update and reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

