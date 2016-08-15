版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二

BRIEF-Whitewave schedules Oct 4 special meeting for vote on merger agreement with Danone

Aug 15 Whitewave Foods Co

* Whitewave schedules october 4, 2016 special meeting for vote on merger agreement with danone

* Whitewave continues to expect transaction to close by end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

