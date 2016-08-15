版本:
BRIEF-Spanish Broadcasting Q2 loss per share $0.52

Aug 15 Spanish Broadcasting System Inc :

* Q2 revenue $35.3 million

* Spanish Broadcasting System Inc reports results for the second quarter 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.52 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

