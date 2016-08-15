版本:
BRIEF-Bridgeline Digital Q3 revenue $3.7 million

Aug 15 Bridgeline Digital Inc :

* Q3 revenue $3.7 million versus $4.9 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

