版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 04:53 BJT

BRIEF-Q2 Holdings announces new president, Odus Wittenburg

Aug 15 Q2 Holdings Inc :

* Q2 Holdings announces new president, Odus Wittenburg

* Odus Wittenburg will be joining company as president of Q2, effective Aug. 22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐