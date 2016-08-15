版本:
BRIEF-Air T Q1 loss per share $1.55

Aug 15 Air T Inc :

* Air T Inc reports unaudited first quarter earnings

* Q1 revenue rose 36 percent to $30.49 million

* Q1 loss per share $1.55 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

