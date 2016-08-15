版本:
BRIEF-CIFC LLC Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.68

Aug 15 CIFC LLC :

* CIFC LLC announces second quarter 2016 results

* Fee earning AUM was $13.6 billion as of June 30, 2016, as compared to $14.1 billion as of December 31, 2015 and $14.0 billion as of June 30, 2015

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.68 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

