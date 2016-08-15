版本:
BRIEF-Nautilus Minerals announces Q2 financial results

Aug 15 Nautilus Minerals Inc

* Nautilus Minerals announces financial results for Q2 2016

* Has implemented certain measures aimed at preserving company's capital position

* Measures include reducing workforce, terminating contracts for construction of seafloor production equipment in early development

* Measures also include not entering into any new construction contracts until additional funding required is secured Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

