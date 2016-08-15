版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 05:45 BJT

BRIEF-Foresight Energy LP appoints a new board member

Aug 15 Foresight Energy Lp

* Announces appointment of a new board member Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐