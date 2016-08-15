版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-Fuling Global reports Q2 earnings per share $0.30

Aug 15 Fuling Global Inc

* Reports first half-year and second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 revenue fell 2 percent to $24.59 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐