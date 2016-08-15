版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-Tarena International reports Q2 earnings per share $0.11

Aug 15 Tarena International Inc

* Announces second quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $232.5 million to $238.5 million

* Q2 revenue rose 35.2 percent to $55.9 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.11

* Sees net revenues for Q3 of 2016 expected to be between $70.0 million and $72.5 million

* Q3 revenue view $73.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $237.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐