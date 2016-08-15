版本:
BRIEF-Pinnacle Entertainment announces $50 mln stock repurchase program

Aug 15 Pinnacle Entertainment Inc

* Announces new $50 million stock repurchase program

* Says intends to fund any share repurchases under new program without increasing its debt leverage profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

