版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 05:40 BJT

BRIEF-InnerWorkings Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.11

Aug 15 Innerworkings Inc

* InnerWorkings announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.11

* Q2 revenue $269.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $265.1 million

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30 to $0.33

* Q2 loss per share $0.04

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company's guidance for 2016 remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐