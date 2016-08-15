版本:
BRIEF-Athabasca Minerals Q2 basic loss per common share $0.008

Aug 15 Athabasca Minerals Inc

* Athabasca Minerals Inc.: Quarter 2 financial results

* Q2 revenue C$563,600 versus C$3.348 million

* Qtrly basic loss per common share $0.008 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

