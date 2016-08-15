版本:
BRIEF-PG&E Corporation announces public offering of common stock

Aug 15 Pg&E Corp

* PG&E Corporation announces public offering of common stock

* Says offering 4.90 million common shares

* Expects to contribute all of net proceeds from offering to its regulated utility subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

