版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 05:52 BJT

BRIEF-Transcontinental Realty Investors Q2 earnings per share $0.51

Aug 15 Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc

* Transcontinental realty investors, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.51

* Qtrly rental and other property revenues $30.5 million versus $23.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐