版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 05:50 BJT

BRIEF-Inventergy Q2 revenue $1.4 mln vs $4.2 mln

Aug 15 Inventergy Global Inc

* Inventergy reports first half 2016 highlights

* Revenues for q2 were $1.4 million compared to $4.2 million

* Net loss for q2 were $2 million versus net income of $601,000 for q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐