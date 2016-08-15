版本:
BRIEF-American Realty Investors Q2 earnings per share $0.16

Aug 15 American Realty Investors Inc

* American realty investors, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.16

* Rental and other property revenues were $30.8 million for the three months ended june 30, 2016, an increase of $6.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

