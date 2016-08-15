版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 05:52 BJT

BRIEF-Fieldpoint Petroleum Q2 revenue $780,600 vs $1.179 mln

Aug 15 Fieldpoint Petroleum Corp

* Q2 revenue $780,600 versus $1.179 million

* Fieldpoint petroleum reports results for second quarter 2016

* Q2 basic loss per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐