BRIEF-BSM Tech qtrly loss per share $0.002

Aug 15 Bsm Technologies Inc

* Bsm technologies inc. Reports fiscal third quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.002

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.00, revenue view c$14.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bsm technologies inc says outlook for remainder of fiscal 2016 is unchanged

* Qtrly total revenue $13.1 million versus $7.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

