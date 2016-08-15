BRIEF-Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Q2 loss per share C$0.20

Aug 15 Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp

* Trez capital mortgage investment corporation announces second quarter 2016 results

* Over next 90 days, anticipates receiving about $7.9 million in refinancing of existing mortgages

* In addition, over next 90 days, anticipates receiving repayment of up to $1.1 million principal amount of mortgages

* Q2 loss per share c$0.20