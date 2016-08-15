版本:
BRIEF-Friedman Industries posts Q1 loss per share of $0.21

Aug 15 Friedman Industries Inc

* Friedman Industries announces first-quarter results

* Q1 sales $22.39 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

