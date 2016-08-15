版本:
BRIEF-RLJ Entertainment says qtrly revenue fell 20.9 pct to $15.8 mln

Aug 15 RLJ Entertainment Inc

* Reports financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Qtrly total revenues declined 20.9% to $15.8 million

* Qtrly net loss $174,000 versus net loss of $546,000 last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

