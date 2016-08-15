版本:
BRIEF-American Health Council names Chai-Chih Huang to nursing board

Aug 15 American Health Services Corp

* Chai-Chih Huang, RN, MSN, NE-BC to nursing board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

