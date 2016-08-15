版本:
BRIEF-Dream Unlimited Q2 earnings per share C$0.29

Aug 15 Dream Unlimited Corp

* Dream Unlimited Corp. reports strong second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.29

* Dream Unlimited Corp qtrly revenue $96.4 million versus $65.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

